Motorcycle Collision With Bus Leaves One Dead In Himachal

A man was killed while his sister sustained serious injuries when their motorcycle skid and hit a bus on the Dangdi-Kangu link road in the district, police said Thursday. The deceased Shivam (21) was returning to his village along with his sister Anshika (18) after taking part in the Holi fair in Sujanpur Tira when the accident occurred on Wednesday night, they said.

Shivam lost control of the bike at a sharp turn, police said. The injured girl was rushed to a Hamirpur hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.