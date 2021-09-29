Motorcyclist Killed After Striking Stray Animal

A 55-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle accidentally hit a stray cow on a state highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district Wednesday, police said.

Raghunandan Modi, a resident of Kota city, was an Ayurvedic doctor at a government hospital in Gendoli town.

He was going to work around 7.30 am when the incident took place.

He fell, striking his head on the road and died on the spot, Gendoli Station House Officer (SHO) Budhram said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, the officer said, adding a case is yet to be registered.

