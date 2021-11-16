Motorcyclist Killed, Pillion Rider Injured As Speeding Truck Hits Bike

A motorcyclist was killed and his pillion rider seriously injured after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by a speeding truck from behind in the city's Chingrighata area on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Paul, a senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police said.

"The mishap happened at around 8 am when the duo was riding a two-wheeler from Kasba to Sector V and the speeding truck hit them on the narrow road near the under construction Chingrighata metro station from behind," the officer said.

Sagar's helmet got unbelted and in the process he got grave injuries in his head, the officer said, adding that doctors declared him "brought dead" when taken to a nearby hospital.

The pillion rider is being treated, the officer said.

The truck driver and helper escaped leaving the vehicle behind, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)