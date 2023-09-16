Moving E-rickshaw Catches Fire In North-east Delhi, 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured

In a shocking incident that took place in Northeast Delhi, a 42-year-old woman was burnt to death and her husband got critically injured after a moving e-rickshaw suddenly caught fire. During the incident, a 28-year-old youth also got severely injured. The incident took place in the Nand Nagri area in the national capital. A case has been registered by the Nand Nagri police and a probe has been initiated.

The police have identified the deceased as Omi Devi (42), whose body has been sent for postmortem. As per police, she got 95 percent burnt during the incident, while her husband identified as Pushpraj (45), who was also travelling with her on the e-rickshaw got 85 percent burnt during the incident. The third victim has been identified as Gaurav (28), who sustained 40 percent burn injuries.

Condition of deceased's husband critical

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi), Joy Tirkey stated that the incident took place in the wee hours of September 14th at around 4.30 am, near ESI dispensary in Nand Nagri’s D-block. A case has been registered under relevant sections at Nand Nagri police station and the accused rickshaw driver has been arrested.

The DCP stated, “On September 14th, 2023, information was received from GTB Hospital that three persons had sustained burn injuries after getting trapped inside a burning e-rickshaw. The injured persons were identified as Pushpraj, sustaining 85 percent burn injuries, his wife Omi Devi, sustaining 95 percent burn injuries and Gaurav, sustaining 40 percent burn injuries.”

“It was found that all three passengers were travelling in a battery e-rickshaw from Mandoli Chungi to Shahdara. When they reached near ESI dispensary located in D-block of Nand Nagri, smoke started coming out of the rickshaw. They cautioned the driver, who suddenly jumped off the moving rickshaw, leaving the passengers behind. Before the passengers could escape, the rickshaw suddenly burst into flames,” DCP Tirkey briefed.

Adding to it he said, “SDM of the area was informed and statements of victims were recorded in his presence. A case was registered and the accused driver, Ratan Lal, a resident of Mandoli Village was arrested.”

Malfunctioning of battery caused fire, suspect police

Further, on the other day, victim Omi Devi, who sustained 90 percent burn injuries, succumbed to her injuries in the hospital. Following her death, section 304A of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case and further legal action was initiated.

It is being said that the deceased husband, Pushpraj’s condition is critical and he was shifted to AIIMS Hospital from GTB Hospital for better treatment.

During the preliminary inquiry, the reason behind the fire was found to be because of the malfunctioning battery of the rickshaw. Further investigation in the case is in progress.