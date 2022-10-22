Last Updated:

MP: 15 Killed, More Than 35 Injured As UP-bound Bus Rams Into Stationary Truck In Rewa

Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
MP: 14 killed, more than 35 injured as bus collides with stationary truck in Rewa

Image: Republic TV


Fifteen persons were killed and more than 35 others injured, some of them seriously, after an Uttar Pradesh-bound bus collided with a stationary truck in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday near Teonthar town, he said.

"The bus was on its way to Gorakhpur (in UP) from Hyderabad when it collided with a stationary trailer-truck on national highway (NH) 30 near Sohagi Ghati area," Rewa collector Manoj Pushp said.

While 12 persons were killed on the spot, two others succumbed while being taken to a hospital from Teonthar to Rewa. Later, one more person succumbed to injuries at the hospital in Rewa, he said.

READ | Rhino involved in Kaziranga accident doing good: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

"Fifteen persons were killed in the accident, which left more than 35 others injured," Rewa district's superintendent of police (SP) said. After being alerted about the incident, police personnel from Sohagi rushed to the site and launched a rescue operation.

READ | UP Dy CM Pathak's convoy meets with accident enroute to Kheri, 6 police personnel injured

Majority of the bus passengers were labourers and they were on their way home for the Diwali festival, eyewitnesses said.

While most of the injured persons were rushed to a hospital in Teonthar, those who suffered serious injuries were shifted to Rewa, the SP added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the accident, an official said.

Chouhan informed the UP chief minister that the seriously injured persons are undergoing treatment in a government medical college in Rewa.

The Madhya Pradesh government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured persons, Chouhan told him.

Those who suffered minor injuries were given preliminary treatment and later sent to Prayagraj in another bus. The bodies of the victims are also being sent to Prayagraj, he added. 

READ | Andes plane crash survivors narrate harrowing tale of grit & loss 50 years after accident

 

READ | 2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
READ | Embassy of India in China asks Indian students returning to re-join colleges to register with it

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT