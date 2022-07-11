MP: 3 labourers killed, 2 injured in lightning strike

Sagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Three labourers were killed and two others seriously injured after lightning struck them during heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Semadhana village under Jaisinagar police station limits, the official said.

The five labourers were working at an under-construction house. Due to heavy rains, they took shelter under a tree when lightning struck them around 6 pm on Sunday, Jaisinagar police station in-charge Shashikant Gurjar said.

Three of them - Mohit Raikwar (30), Chhotu Raikwar (18) and Mahendra Singh (65) - died, while two others were injured and undergoing treatment at the Sagar district hospital, he said. PTI COR ADU GK GK

