MP & Uttarakhand CMs Meet Victims Injured In Uttarkashi Bus Accident In Dehradun

In a tragic incident, a bus fell into the gorge en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi on Sunday. The incident took place between Damta and Bernigad of Uttarkashi.

Following this, Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Uttarkashi bus accident victims on Monday and informed the media that all 26 bodies have been recovered by the rescue team and four injured are being treated in Max hospital.

While speaking to the media, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “It is a very unfortunate and sad incident. I am at the incident site with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Rescue operations were initiated by the Uttarakhand administration yesterday night. I reached Dehradun at 12 am after getting information. I was in constant touch with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. A total of 26 persons have been confirmed dead by rescue officials. Mortal remains of people killed in the incident have been sent to Dehradun.”

“I have spoken to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the need for Air Force planes as other means of transport will take time. Mortal remains of people killed in the accident will be sent to their native places by Air Force planes. The planes will land at Khajuraho airport in Madhya Pradesh. Yesterday night, I visited the Disaster Control Room in Dehradun to take complete information from the spot. Four injured have been admitted to Max hospital,” MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan added.

MP CM Chouhan further said, “The injured driver told us that the accident happened due to steering wheel failure. Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the deceased's families, Rs 50,000 & free treatment to the 4 critically injured including the driver.”

“We have been receiving support from the Central government and the Uttarakhand government who expedited the rescue operation at night,” MP CM Chouhan said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “It is a very tragic incident. Rescue operations were initiated by the Uttarakhand administration yesterday night. I am thankful to the central government for all kinds of assistance. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also sent an NDRF team for rescue work, all bodies have been recovered and sent to Dehradun. We will send all bodies to Khajuraho in MP.”

“The bus driver told us that accident happened due to steering wheel failure. But still, we have ordered a magisterial-level probe into it,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Uttarakhand.

Uttarkashi Bus Accident

26 people were killed and four were injured after a bus carrying 28 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district, informed the local administration.

DGP Ashok Kumar on Sunday said, “A bus carrying 30 pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a gorge near Damta in Uttarkashi district. Bodies of 26 people recovered while four injured have been sent to the hospital. Police & SDRF on the spot.”