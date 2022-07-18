MP Bus Accident: PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh To Kin Of Deceased

In a tragic incident, a Maharashtra Roadways passenger bus going from Indore to Pune fell from Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge into the Narmada river in the Dhar district on Monday morning. At least 13 people have been reported dead and 15 others have been rescued while the probe is underway. Meanwhile, PM Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each under PMNRF.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF. The ex-gratia amount would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy at Khalghat Sanjay Setu bridge in the Dhar district. However, the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the bus tragedy in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 18, 2022

While expressing grief over the bus accident in Dhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The bus tragedy in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar is saddening. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. Rescue work is underway and local authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Madhya Pradesh government announces relief amount of Rs 4 lakh

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a relief amount of Rs.4 lakh each. The amount will be provided by the Madhya Pradesh government to the families of the deceased.

आज खलघाट में हुई भीषण बस दुर्घटना में शोकाकुल परिजनों के साथ मैं और पूरी सरकार साथ खड़ी है।



मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मध्यप्रदेश शासन की ओर से 4-4 लाख रुपए की राहत राशि प्रदान की जायेगी।



शोकाकुल परिवार स्वयं को अकेला न समझे, दु:ख की इस घड़ी में हम सब साथ हैं।



।। ॐ शांति ।। pic.twitter.com/ZkZehWSqh2 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 18, 2022

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The district administration team is present at the accident site. I am in constant touch with Khargone, Dhar district administration. Instructions have been given to make arrangements for proper treatment of the injured.

He further said, “The accident of Khalghat is heartwrenching. I stand strong with the bereaved families in this time of grief. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.”

He later discussed the situation with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on phone. He assured the minister to send the dead bodies of passengers to Maharashtra with due respects.

According to sources, the incident occurred due to imbalance at the bridge. Reportedly, 30 to 32 people were travelling on the bus. Injured passengers have been sent to Dhamnod government hospital with the help of an ambulance. Dhamnod police and Khaltaka police officials are present at the spot and divers have been deployed for rescue operations. An investigation is underway to know the reason behind the accident.