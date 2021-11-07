MP: Car Rams Into 6 People Sitting Wounded After Motorcycle Collision; 3 Dead

A speeding car crushed to death three people, including a 11-year-old boy, and injured three in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Karmedi-Bhannakhedi road, about 60 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 9 pm on Saturday, Shamshabad police station in charge Pankaj Geete informed.

"The six were sitting by the road after getting wounded following the collision of two motorcycles they were on. A speeding car moments later rammed into them, killing three on the spot and injuring as many. The deceased comprise a 11-year-old boy, and two people in the 32-40 age group. Two seriously injured persons have been shifted to Bhopal," he said.

The vehicle sped from the spot and efforts were on to trace it and nab the driver, the official said.

