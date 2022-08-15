MP CM Announces ₹2L Each For Drivers Who Helped Avert Disaster After Dam Breach In Dhar

After hoisting the national flag on the eve of Independence Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a reward of Rs. 2 lakh for each of the two earthmoving machine operators who contributed to preventing a catastrophe following a dam wall break in the Dhar area. In the midst of a torrential downpour, CM Chouhan spoke at an Independence Day event at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in Bhopal, the state capital, warning that danger loomed huge after a leak in the still-under-construction dam on the Karam river was found three days earlier. In order to create space for the dam's water to be released safely and prevent a catastrophe, he said, earthmoving equipment operators risked their lives.

"But this danger has now been averted. This was the best example of disaster management," Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. "The state government will honour these earth-moving machine drivers with Rs 2 lakh each," he added.

Earth-moving machine driver thanks CM Chouhan for the reward

Sunil Baghel, one of the two earthmoving vehicle drivers spoke to news agency ANI after CM Chouhan announced the reward. Sharing his experience, the driver said, "I thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for declaring a reward amount of Rs 2 lakh."

"It was difficult to work in that situation. There was risk involved. People's lives had to be saved, so we kept working continuously. We made use of poclain (earth-moving machines) slowly and steadily while working in a scientific manner. It was necessary to drain the water to other channels. I was also feeling afraid while I was on my way to the site. We used the machine in a systematic way," he said.

Karam Dam wall breach in MP's Dhar district

After the Karam dam wall in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar was damaged and water started leaking on Sunday, evacuation attempts are still ongoing. Although the release of water from the Dhar-Karam dam was scheduled, the quick flow caused soil erosion to begin. The administration predicted that everything would soon return to normal.

Speaking about the mishap and the quick evacuation efforts made by the crisis management teams, CM Chouhan emphasised on August 14 that the water discharge is currently very minimal and that it will finish gradually. Pointing to the successful operation by the teams of SDRF, CM Chouhan said, "Efforts to hold the water at the Karam dam is the best example of disaster management." The people of the affected village can return to their village and can celebrate Independence Day tomorrow at their homes," Chouhan said on Sunday.

