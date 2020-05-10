MP CM Chouhan Condoles Deaths In Narsinghpur Mango Truck Mishap; Assures Those Injured

Reacting on the truck accident on Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur on Sunday morning, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that he is 'deeply saddened' by the news of the untimely death of the labourers. Taking to Twitter he paid his tribute to the deceased. He added that high officials of his administration are present on the spot and are ensuring proper treatment of injured.

नरसिंहपुर में ट्रक पलटने से हुए हादसे में कई अनमोल जिंदगियों के असमय काल कवलित और घायल होने के समाचार से अत्यंत दुःखी हूं। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और परिजनों को संबल प्रदान करने की प्रार्थना करता हूं। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 10, 2020

Earlier on May 8, Chouhan condoled the death of 14 migrant workers from MP who were killed in Aurangabad train mishap. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to their families. At least 14 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were sleeping on rail tracks, were mowed down by a goods train near Karmad station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday. Two other labourers were injured in the accident. Chouhan also spoke to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded a probe into the accident.

Mango truck overturns

In a shocking incident on Saturday night, 5 labourers died, and 11 others were injured after a mango truck overturned near Patha village in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. The labourers were allegedly going from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh in the truck, which was also carrying mangoes.

Speaking to media about the incident, Deepak Saxena, Narsinghpur District Collector said that the truck was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor. 5 out of these 18 people have died.

