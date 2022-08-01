In a tragic update, a major fire broke at New Life Multispeciality hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Monday afternoon due to a short circuit. Soon, the fire engulfed the entire hospital. So far, 9-10 people died in the fire. As per the initial information, many who were on the top floor jumped out of the windows and tried to save their lives, but, the people on the lower floors could not save themselves. The rescue team and senior administration officials have reached the spot. The rescue operation is currently underway.

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," said Akhilesh Gaur, Chief Superintendent of Police.

Moments later, Siddharth Bahuguna, Superintendent of Police, informed that 9 to 10 people have died in the fire accident.

On the other hand, while speaking to the media, Jabalpur Mayor Jagat Bahadur Singh said, "9 to 10 people have died, out of which two are people of nursing staff, and the other is patients, 3 patients have been admitted to metro hospital, the incident is sad why it happened, how it happened, and it will be investigated."

CM Chouhan announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital. He also tweeted, "Sad news has been received of a horrific fire accident in a hospital in Jabalpur.

"I am in constant touch with the local administration and collector. The Chief Secretary has been directed to keep an eye on the entire matter. Every effort is being made for relief and rescue," he added.

जबलपुर के एक अस्पताल में भीषण अग्नि दुर्घटना का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है।



स्थानीय प्रशासन और कलेक्टर से निरंतर संपर्क में हूं। मुख्य सचिव को संपूर्ण मामले पर नजर बनाये रखने के लिए निर्देश दिया है। राहत एवं बचाव के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किये जा रहे हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also expressed grief over the tragedy and said, "The death of many people is very painful after a fire broke out in a hospital in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. May God rest the soul of the deceased and give strength to the families to bear this pain. I wish the injured in the accident a speedy recovery."