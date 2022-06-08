MP: Four killed in car-truck collision in Raisen district

Raisen, Jun 8 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was among four persons killed when a car collided with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place around 5 am near Bishankheda on Raisen-Sagar Road, some 30 km from the district headquarters, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Sunil Barkade said.

The occupants of the car were travelling to Salkanpur in Sehore district for a funeral, when the four-wheeler collided with a speeding dumper truck, the official said.

Anita (45), her five-year-old daughter, Sadhana Diwan (55) and driver Manohar (40) were killed, while four others sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

The driver of the dumper truck fled from the scene leaving the vehicle behind, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and the vehicle has been seized. PTI COR ADU ARU ARU

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)