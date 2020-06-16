Madhya Pradesh Introduces Pulse Oximeters In Urban Areas For Grass-root COVID Surveillance

In a bid to enhance screening and surveying people for COVID in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Government has decided to introduce pulse oximeters in every locality in the urban areas. According to an official release by the state government, using pulse oximeters and a mohalla level would make COVID surveying easier. If a person is found to possess the symptoms he/she can be immediately rushed to the hospital with the local bodies getting a clear picture of his residence and contacts for tracing.

“It will prove to be of help to rush any person found with disease symptoms to the health centre immediately for treatment. The general public will be made partners in corona control along with the administration,” the release said quoting the chief minister.

“In order to free our state, the country and the whole world from corona, collective efforts are must, so that all of us can live a normal life, I would like to say to the people of the state that even God helps those who help themselves,” added Chouhan in his release.

For every locality "conscious representatives" will be selected from the public and given the responsibility of managing the oximeters. A pulse oximeter monitors the amount of oxygen in the body. It helps in effective preliminary testing of people since if a person's oxygen levels are below the normal level, he /she can be prescribed for further testing by the locality representative who will take down his details for monitoring.

“If oxygen level of any person is found below the prescribed level, the details of the person will be entered in an app by the volunteer in his mobile phone so that the person concerned could be treated immediately,” said Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, the principal secretary of the health department. “The government is working on details and modalities of the plan as to how to implement it in the best possible manner,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh has 10,935 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the state out of which 465 have succumbed to the disease as per the state’s health department bulletin. Till now, 7,903 patients have recovered from the disease and been discharged from hospitals.

(With Agency Inputs)