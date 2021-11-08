MP: Labourer Dies In Road Accident, 21 Hurt

A woman labourer was killed and 21 others injured on Monday when the vehicle carrying them overturned near Chakk Paatni village in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred after a tyre of the vehicle, a loading auto, burst and it overturned, Civil Lines police station in-charge Yogendra Dangi said.

The deceased was identified as Ramkali Bai (32).

The victims were on their way to Vidisha from Katni to work as farm labourers, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)