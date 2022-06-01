MP: Speeding Car Collides With Scooters In Gwalior, 4 Injured In Hit-and-run Case

In a tragic development, an incident of hit-and-run has surfaced in Gwalior. Four people were severely injured when a speeding car collided with scooters on the road. The incident took place on Monday, May 30 near Shiv Shakti temple in Tansen Nagar of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

A speeding car collided with four friends talking on the road on Monday evening at around 7:30. Following the incident, the car driver fled the scene with the vehicle. However, the entire episode was captured on the CCTV camera that was installed at the spot. Tansen Nagar, Gwalior police station in-charge Deepak Yadav told that Harsh Patel, Vansh Bhadauria, Akash Shankhwar and Sonu are four injured friends.

Reportedly, all four friends were talking to each other while sitting on their scooters parked roadside when the driver of a speeding car came all of a sudden and crushed four friends. All four were severely injured and have been admitted to different hospitals for treatment.

On the basis of the CCTV footage acquired by the police officials of Tansen Nagar in Gwalior, a Swift DZire car came at a very high speed and crushed four people in about five seconds. The Police have started the investigation for the car driver after identification of the car involved in the accident.

Locals present at the site claimed that the driver of the car was intoxicated. The car lost control after hitting four people and turned to one side of the road. However, a few seconds later driver turned the car straight and fled the scene. The Police has registered an FIR against the car driver on the complaint of the injured students

Delivery boy killed in a hit-and-run case in Delhi

In another suspected hit-and-run case, a 19-year-old delivery boy was killed after an unidentified vehicle crashed into his scooter in Dwarka area, police said on May 20.

Dwarka police said that Karan Raju, a resident of Goyla Dairy, used to work for grocery delivery service Zepto. A senior police officer said that the incident took place at around 11.50 pm on May 16. Karan Raju was shifted to a hospital where he died on May 18.

"A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Dwarka South police station," the officer said.

"There was no eyewitness of the accident. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the offending vehicle and further investigation is underway," the officer added.