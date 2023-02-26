MP: Truck Crushes Two Women In Seoni, Injures Three Others

A speeding truck crushed two women to death and injured three others in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Saturday near Kurai on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway, 35 km from the district headquarters, they said.

The truck crushed to death a 70-year-old pedestrian woman and a 32-year-old woman riding a motorbike, Kurai police station in-charge Madanlal Maravi said.

The 72-year-old husband of the pedestrian woman was injured in the accident.

The husband and five-year-old daughter of the woman travelling on the motorbike were also injured and referred to Nagpur in neighbouring Maharashtra for further treatment, the official said.

The truck driver was detained and the vehicle was seized, he added.