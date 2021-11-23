MP: Truck hits schoolchildren, 14-year-old girl dies, 4 injured

Khargone (MP), Nov 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old student died and four were injured after a mini truck rammed into a group of schoolchildren in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred near Barlay village under Karhi police station limits in the morning when a group of five girls were going to school, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Choudhary.

"A speeding loading mini truck hit the girls from behind. One girl died en route to a hospital in Indore, and the other four are undergoing treatment. The driver fled from the spot but was later arrested," he informed. PTI COR ADU BNM BNM BNM

