MP: Two go missing as boat capsizes in Bhind district

Bhind, Jan 28 (PTI) A teenage girl and boy went missing after the boat they were traveling in capsized in the Sindh river in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Friday, police said.

Ten other passengers either swam ashore or were rescued.

They were returning after attending a religious feast on the other bank of the river when the accident took place at a spot 40 km from Bhind town, said inspector Narendra Singh Kushwaha of Nayagaon police station.

Local resident Draupati Baghel (16) and Om Baghel (13), resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh were missing and search operation was on, he said. PTI COR LAL KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)