MP: Two killed, 4 injured in accident in Balaghat

Balaghat (MP), Nov 12 (PTI) Two men were killed and four others injured when two speeding motorbikes collided head-on at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, a police official said on Friday.

The accident occurred at village Mendhki under the Rampayli Police Station area on Thursday evening, Lalbarra police station in-charge Surendra Gadaria said.

Two men, aged 20, riding on a motorcycle died, while four others, who were on the second motorbike, were injured in the collision, he said.

The injured, which included two boys aged 7 and 9, were referred to Nagpur for further treatment, the police officer said. PTI COR MAS RSY RSY

