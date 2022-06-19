Mumbai: 14 Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 14th Floor Of Apartment Building In Borivali

A major fire broke out in a residential building in Maharashtra’s Mumbai. The fire broke out on the 14th floor of the 'Dheeraj Savera' building in the Borivali area. Following the same, six fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday and brought the fire under control. The 14 people trapped in two apartments due to the fire were rescued by the fire brigade as reported by ANI.

In the meantime, the fire has been brought under control and no casualties and injuries have been reported so far. Notably, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Godown fire in Maharashtra

The incident came days after another similar fire broke in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area where a godown belonging to Indian Corporation caught fire which later spread out to two other godowns including an AC. The fire took place in the Mankoli area earlier this month. The fire was brought under control by fire tenders who rushed to the spot. No casualties and injuries were reported.

