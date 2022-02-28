Mumbai: 5-year-old boy dead, 3 injured in balcony collapse

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) A 5-year-old boy died and three people were injured after a portion of a balcony of a shopping centre collapsed in Kurla West area of Mumbai on Monday afternoon, an official said.

The incident took place on Ram Manohar Lohia Marg at a ground-plus one structure, he said.

"A portion of a balcony fell on a canteen below. Afan Khan (5) was declare dead on arrival at a nearby hospital, while Rafique Sheikh (46), Irfan Khan (33) and Mohammad Zikran (6) are undergoing treatment," he said.

A VB Nagar police station official said the process of registering an FIR in the incident was underway. PTI ZA BNM BNM BNM

