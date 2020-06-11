Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Crawford Market, Six Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A fire broke out at a shop in Mumbai's notable Crawford Market on Thursday. Six fire tenders and three water tankers have been rushed to the spot. Visuals from the area show smoke gushing into the clouds, although the fire department has graded the incident as a 'Level Zero' fire.

Several shops remain closed in the wholesale market due to the lockdown in the city. The cause of the fire, that is said to have broken out at 6:16 pm, is yet to be determined. However, no casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.