Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Empty Mill Plot In Worli Area; None Hurt

A major fire broke out in an empty mill plot near Kamala Mills close to Swedish furniture retailer Ikea in Mumbai's Worli area on Wednesday evening.

Fire engines, several water tankers and fire fighting equipment are present at the spot. The cooling operations are underway.

There was no report of any injury in the blaze, according to officials. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

According to locals, the fire broke out at the Madhusudhan Mill compound and the dilapidated structure was unoccupied for more than a decade.