Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Indian Corporation Godown In Bhiwandi; No Casualties So Far

A major fire broke out in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area last night where a godown belonging to Indian Corporation caught fire which later spread out to two other godowns including an AC. The fire took place in the Mankoli area, adjacent to the nearest police station around 3 AM.

Following the same, four fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. Notably, while the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is being said that fire started spreading fast due to the presence of various types of colours and chemicals that were inside the godowns.

In the meantime, the fire has been brought under control and no casualties and injuries have been reported so far.

More details are currently awaited.

Godown fires in Maharashtra

The incident came days after another similar fire broke in Maharashtra's Thane city further destroying four godowns and a motorbike showroom. This happened on May 22 when a fire broke out in a commercial complex at around 11:45 PM. The fire started in one of the godowns and then eventually spread to three other warehouses where various stationery items, catering, and cleaning materials were stored.

While there were no reports of any casualties, the local firemen managed to bring the fire under control in the morning.

Following this, another fire was reported from Thane on May 28 at Ambika Nagar Wagle estate.

Image: ANI