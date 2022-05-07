Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At LIC Building In Santacruz; No Casualties Reported So Far

In a shocking development, a major fire broke out at the Life Insurance Corporation's (LIC) office in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Saturday morning which engulfed an entire floor. The fire, which took place in the LIC office located in suburban Vile Parle in Mumbai, erupted around 7 AM, while no casualties or injuries have been reported so far, an official said.

The blaze started on the ground plus a two-storey structure located on SV Road in Vile Parle West, following which, eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Fire fighting operations are currently underway. The local police also rushed to the spot and is inspecting the area. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the official said.

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in LIC office building in Santacruz area in Mumbai this morning, eight fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/ekV1B7TdxT — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2022

As informed by a Mumbai fire official, the fire was confined to electric wiring, computers, file records, wooden furniture, etc. in the Salary Saving Scheme section on the second floor of the ground as well as the upper two-floored building. In view of dousing the fire, three small hose lines of 8 motor pumps are currently in function.

Fire in Navi Mumbai

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second such fire incident reported in the state this week. Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in Navi Mumbai's Pawne Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area. As per Republic's reports, the fire broke out in the company which later spread to 8 to 10 buildings that were present in that area. Following the fire, a total of 20 fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

Image: ANI