Mumbai: Fire breaks out in high-rise

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) here on Saturday evening, a civic official said, adding that no casualty has been reported.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of `Hawsa Heritage' on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. So far, no casualty has been reported and the cause of the fire is being probed," the official said. PTI DC BNM KRK KRK KRK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)