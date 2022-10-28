Mumbai: Fire Erupts In Mazgaon Building, Doused; No Report Of Injuries

A fire erupted in a four-storey building in Mazgaon area of central Mumbai on Friday afternoon, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that started at around 12 noon on the second floor of Ahmed building in Tulsiwadi on Gunpowder Road and was extinguished 45 minutes later, he said.

"No one was injured in the incident. Four fire engines were deployed to douse the blaze, which lasted for around 45 minutes," the civic official said.

