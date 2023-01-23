Mumbai: Girl Critical After Under-construction Building Material Falls On Her

A seven-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after some material from an under-construction building fell on her at Girgaon in south Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

The girl was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital and her condition is critical, an official said.

"The incident occurred at Shripati Jewels building at Kattar lane in Girgaon around 8 pm. It happened when the girl was standing near the building located in the V P Road police station limits," he said.

