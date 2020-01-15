Mumbai: Goods Train Derails On Kurla-Trombay Line, Rail Services Affected

A goods train derailed on Kurla- Trombay line in Mumbai around Tuesday midnight, disrupting services on the Central Railway's Harbour Line and stranding scores of commuters in local trains and on stations, an official said. Train services were resumed a few hours later on the Harbour line.

No casualty was reported in the incident, he said. The mishap took place near Kurla station when the goods train was crossing the Harbour Line around 11.45 pm. "One trolley (set of wheels) of the goods train derailed on the Trombay goods line near Kurla station. No one was injured in the mishap," Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Shivaji Sutar said on Wednesday.