Mumbai: House Compound Wall Behind Bharat Talkies In Kurla Collapses, 1 Dead

In a disturbing incident, a compound wall of a house at Subhash Nagar behind Bharat Talkies at Kurla (West) in Maharashtra's Mumbai collapsed on an adjacent Chawl at 8:30 pm on Monday, August 21. An 18-year-old girl -- Vaishnavi Prajapati-- who was inside the house at the time of the incident was rushed to the hospital, however, she was declared brought dead, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to a BMC official, "As soon as the authorities were informed, the rescue teams reached the spot. However, other than Vaishnavi, none were trapped inside. The houses next to the collapse sight were vacated and residents were shifted to a safer location"