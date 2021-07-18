Mumbai Rains: 11 People Killed After A Wall Collapse On Shanties In Chembur Region

In a recent update on the Mumbai rains, on Sunday, July 18, 11 dead bodies have been recovered after the walls collapse in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide. Search and rescue operations are underway by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and fire brigade, and local police teams.

Maharashtra | 11 people killed after a wall collapse on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, says National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)



Rescue operation is underway. pic.twitter.com/W24NJFWThU — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Search and rescue operations

According to local authorities, initially, eight were rescued and were hospitalized in Rajawadi hospital and another eight were taken to Shiv hospital.

As per NDRF officials, 11 dead bodies were recovered out of which 10 bodies were found by BMC and the fire brigade team. Later, one woman's body was recovered by NDRF. According to a source, about 5-6 people are trapped under the walls.

Another wall collapse in Mumbai

A residential building has collapsed in Vikhroli. As per the ANI, a ground-plus-one residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli area in the wee hours of Sunday. Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on the intervening night of July 17-18.

Mumbai rain updates

As of July 18, Mumbai has experienced incessant rainfall with waterlogging in several parts of the city. BMC has warned about heavy rains in the next few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) data has revealed that on July 16, Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am, making it the city’s third-highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years. This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital.

On July 14, IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighboring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara districts for July 15.

On July 12, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on Mumbai rains and predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for July 12. The BMC stated in the notice that the moderate rainfall had a possibility of turning into heavy rain in isolated regions of Mumbai and its suburbs.

On July 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert and predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Mumbai, Gujarat region, Goa, and Konkan coast.