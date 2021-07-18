Mumbai Rains: Uddhav Thackeray Directs BMC To Be Prepared Amid IMD's Orange Alert For City

Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Sunday evening has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and all concerned agencies to be prepared for 'any' eventualities following a high-level meeting of officials and considering the Indian Metrological Department’s (IMD) heavy rainfall forecast.

The Chief Minister has directed the NDRF, MCGM, Fire Brigade & Police to continue their coordinated rescue efforts.

Considering IMD’s heavy rainfall forecast for the next 4-5 days in Mumbai, CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has directed @mybmc & all agencies to be prepared for any eventualities, work around the clock in close co-ordination to tackle them. All rescue teams must be on stand-by. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 18, 2021

The CM expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved while promising Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the mishap from the State while those injured will be provided with free medical treatment.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the mishap caused due to torrential rains in Chembur & Vikhroli. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 18, 2021

Maha CM honks IMD's 'Orange' alert

The Chief Minister maintained that an orange alert has been issued for Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next five days, as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation continues to shift people out of low-lying areas, and where landslides are anticipated.

The Chief Minister has urged all concerned authorities to work around the clock in close co-ordination while all rescue teams have been put on 'stand-by' to swiftly tackle any further mishap.

31 die in separate incidents

According to officials, a total of thirty-one people have died in separate incidents of house collapse and electrocution following heavy showers, which caused severe waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday. Twenty-five people died in house collapse incidents after heavy showers, which caused severe waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services and vehicular traffic in the metropolis on Sunday, officials said. Seventeen people died as a compound wall came crashing down on some houses located on a hillock after a landslide, a fire official said. Seven hutment dwellers died as six shanties collapsed after a landslide following incessant overnight rains in Mumbai's Vikhroli suburb at 2.30 am, a civic official said. Two persons were injured and were sent to a nearby hospital, he added.

A 16-year-old boy died after a forest department compound wall collapsed in suburban Bhandup, an official said.

The BMC on Sunday evening updated the official number of people who were killed in various incidents following heavy rainfall in the city. According to the updated figures, 10 people died in Vikroli, 21 lost their lives in the Chembur landslide while 2 suffered serious injuries.

CSMIA suspends flight temporarily

On the other hand, as a result of the inclement weather, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has temporarily suspended flight operations between 00:42-05:24 hrs in July 18 as a safety precaution. During this time, a total of 9 flights were diverted. Flight operations at CSMIA recommenced with effect from 05:24 hrs and are proceeding as per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Sunday has asked citizens to boil water before drinking as heavy rains stopped the Bhandup water purification complex, which is one of the major sites of water supply to the city. The torrential rain that intensified from Saturday night flooded the water purification complex on Sunday, following which the civic body shut the plants down.