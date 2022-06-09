Mumbai: Residential Building Collapses In Bandra's Shastri Nagar; 16 Injured, One Dead

One person died and 16 others sustained injuries following the collapse of a G+2 storey building at Shastri Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra West late Wednesday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The injured, all of them labourers from Bihar, were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

"One person has unfortunately passed away in the G+2 house collapse at Shastri Nagar - declared to be DOA. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family. 16 people were admitted with minor injuries. Awaiting reports on others injured Rescue operations still ongoing," tweeted BMC.

According to the civic body, at least three to four people were initially suspected to be trapped in the debris during the rescue operations.

"A G+2 structure has collapsed at Shastri Nagar, Bandra West. Few people have been shifted to the hospital. 3-4 suspected to be trapped in the debris. Rescue operations are underway. The exact numbers awaited from the hospital," said an initial tweet by the BMC.

Earlier in the day, an under-construction four-story building collapsed in Maharashtra's Beed district. Minutes before collapsing, the building tilted to one side and suffered vibrations after which the administration was informed. The authorities reached the spot and manage to evacuate the workers and people from the building within time.

Due to the timely response of the administration, a major tragedy was averted. No injuries and casualties were reported. Local authorities of the Beed district along with police officials are investigating the incident to find out the reason for the collapse.

