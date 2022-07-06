Last Updated:

Mumbai: Rider Dies After Bike Overturns Due To Pothole In Thane's Ghodbunder Road

A rider died after his bike overturned due to a pothole and an ST bus coming from the rear drove over him on Thane's Ghodbunder Road.

In a tragic incident amid massive rainfall in Mumbai, a rider died after his bike overturned due to a pothole after which an ST bus coming from the rear drove over him on Thane’s Ghodbunder Road. The incident occurred in the Kajupada area at around 11 am on Tuesday. 

Thane Municipal Corporation on Wednesday said, “Kashimira PS registered an Accidental Death Report and an investigation has been started.”

IMD issues Orange alert amid heavy rainfall; 5 NDRF teams deployed

Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for July 6 and predicted "moderate to heavy rain" in the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with a possibility of "very heavy" showers at isolated places.

For the last few days, several parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar  Raigarh, Ratnagiri, Pune Sindhudurg, Beed, Jalna, Latur, Parbhani, and many others have been experiencing heavy downpours.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been also deployed in heavy rainfall areas for carrying out relief operations if required.

 

