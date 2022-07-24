Mumbai: Speeding SUV Rams Into Car, Overturns It; No Casualties Reported

A tragic road accident happened in Mumbai's Khar Road area in the late night hours of July 23 when a speeding SUV rammed into another car and overturned it. The CCTV footage of the incident is going viral on the internet depicting the harsh incident caused by the rash driving.

Notably, the incident took place in Mumbai's Khar Road area at midnight when there was no traffic. As the roads were empty and traffic signals were off at night, the speeding Innova car driver rammed into Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The collision happened when both the cars were at the intersection at the same time. As per the visuals, the speed of the Innova car was so high that it drove the Ertiga car to the other side of the road on the pavement and overturned it.

After the accident, a few of the other drivers who drove past did not think of helping the people trapped due to the accident until the people in the damaged Innova car came out of it. A few moments later, some of the other people rushed to their rescue.

As per the visuals, both the cars suffered terrible damage with the Ertiga car suffering the worst. Notably, though the people inside the cars received some minor injuries, no casualties have been reported in the car accident that happened in the Khar Road area of Mumbai on midnight of July 23.

It is pertinent to mention that the incident happened during midnight when there was hardly any traffic, an accident that had the potential to turn grave if happened during normal hours.