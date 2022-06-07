Mundka Fire: Forensic Science Laboratory Hands Over Victims' DNA Reports To Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has submitted the DNA reports of the Mundka fire victims to the Delhi Police, officials said on Tuesday.

Forensic teams have matched several samples with the DNA of the family members of the missing persons. Some reports were handed over on Monday and some more are likely to be submitted on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

On Monday, only one DNA report of the exhibits was received at the Mundka police station. Sincere efforts are being made with the FSL authorities for collecting the remaining reports. A team is present at the FSL, Rohini office for collecting the reports, when ready, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

According to FSL officials, around four to five reports likely to be submitted later on Tuesday.

A senior FSL official had earlier said more than 100 exhibits were received by the FSL.

"We have formed multiple teams for the DNA examination.... Now that we have received the samples, we are proceeding with the entire process of DNA profiling. Since it is a complex process, it takes time," the official had said, adding that DNA sampling generally takes about one to two weeks, depending also on the condition of the samples.

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka, leaving 27 people dead.

