Massive Fire Breaks Out At A Warehouse In Delhi's Mundka; 35 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire broke out around 10 pm on Wednesday night in a warehouse in West Delhi's Mundka area. About 35 fire tenders are engaged in the fire fighting operation. According to SK Dua, Divisional Fire Officer, the fire is said to have broken out at a logistics warehouse which stored electronic items and medical equipment; operation to douse the fire is underway, ANI reported.

A distress call about the fire was received at around 10.23 pm. However, the reason for the fire to emanate has not been ascertained yet. On the brighter side, no casualty has been reported so far.