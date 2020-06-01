Murshidabad: Fire At A Commercial Store In A Residential Building, No Injuries Reported

A devastating fire broke out at a commercial store in a 5-storey residential building in Behrampur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Monday. The store, located in the Ranibagan area, was on the second floor and is being reportedly caused due to a short circuit. No injuries have so far been reported and six fire engines are on the spot to douse the flames.

The building is said to be evacuated completely by rescue officials. The store was shut since March-end due to the coronavirus lockdown.

More details are awaited...