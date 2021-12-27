Muzaffarpur Boiler Blast: Bihar Minister Cites 'misoperation' As Reason; Probe Underway

Citing it an incident due to "misoperation", Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra on Sunday spoke about the Muzaffarpur boiler blast in a noodle factory which claimed the lives of seven labourers and left seven others injured. While speaking to ANI, he said that the incident seems to have occurred due to "misoperation" and an investigation has been ordered regarding the same.

"After meeting all the required parameters for establishing a factory, the noodle factory was established in 2020. Later in May 2021, the certification of the boiler was done by the department. Prima facie, it seems that the incident took place due to misoperation and a probe has been ordered. We cannot say anything substantive until it is done", he said.

Further speaking about the compensation provided to the family of the deceased and the injured, the Minister informed that the state government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased. He further said that the officials have also been directed to provide compensation to the labourers' families based on the Compensation Act of the labour resource department.

"I have directed the officials to provide the compensation of the labourers' family after holding a meeting with the factory director. The government will provide treatment to all the injured laborers", he added.

Meanwhile, seven deaths have been confirmed in the the noodle factory boiler blast, out of which 3 have been identified. Cheques of the compensation money are being handed over to the victims' kin whereas efforts are underway to identify the remaining deceased. Apart from that, seven other injured people are admitted to the SKMCH referral hospital where their condition is said to be critical.

Muzaffarpur boiler blast

The unfortunate incident took place at a noodle factory in Muzaffarpur's Bela Phase 2 industrial area on Sunday morning. The explosion which brought down the structure totally has further damaged many other adjoining buildings claiming the lives of seven people and leaving seven other labourers inside the factory injured. Apart from that, the explosion was heard far and wide while the rooftops of many other buildings were blown away by the impact of the collision.

In a quick response to it, local administration officials, police, and fire department rushed to the spot for rescue operations. While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe in the matter, he also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Image: ANI/PTI