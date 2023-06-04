'My Leg Was Broken, I Thank God I'm Safe,' Odisha Tragedy Victims Share Unsettling Ordeals

Republic TV spoke to the victims of the Odisha train accident in the Balasore hospital and asked them what happened in the train and how they got admitted to the hospital. A victim named Ajay Kumar gave a vivid description of the whole incident and spoke about his horrifying experience in the accident.

He said, "My name is Ajay Kumar I was in the Coromandel Express in S-4 bogie and my seat number was 71. It was full of passengers and was heavily crowded. I thought it was an earthquake, I was sitting on the side of the window and grabbed it. Suddenly it overturned, I was sitting in the lower seat, and the people over, all fell on me. When the coach got stable, everyone there was in some kind of physical pain. I got out with a lot of difficulty from the emergency window. From there I was brought to the hospital. I have got a fracture in my hand."

Another survivor spoke to Republic

Another victim spoke about how he got admitted to the hospital and spoke about the heart-wrenching experience of looking at the suffering and bad condition of so many people due to the deadly accident.

He said, "Accident took place at 6:55 pm, I was stuck there for half an hour. Then the locals over there rescued us. Police, as well as army personnel, also came for the rescue operation."

"I was in the Yashwantpur to Howrah train and I was in the last bogie which was full. I was sitting and I suddenly heard a voice that something happened. My leg was broken and my wife's hand has also been broken. My bogie turned thrice, later I somehow got out. I saw people taking so many dead bodies, I was horrified. I thank God for saving me."

Probe recommended CBI probe into Odisha Train Crash

Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation has been recommended to probe the horrifying Odisha train accident. Earlier in the day, the Railways Minister said sabotage could not be ruled out.

He said, "Keeping in view the situation in which the accident took place and all the administrative information that has been received so far, this case is being considered for further investigation. Recommendation is being made by the Railway Board to hand the matter over to the CBI."

In a press conference in Delhi, the Railway Board on Sunday indicated a possibility of sabotage and tampering with the electronic interlocking system behind the triple train accident. Railway Board member Jaya Varma Sinha said that the Coromandel Express is a very safe train but the issue was with the signalling.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had earlier stated that the reason of the accident and the “criminals” responsible for it have been identified.

“It happened due to a change made in the electronic interlocking and point machine,” he told reporters at the site of the accident in Balasore district.

On June 2, two passenger trains collided with a goods train on Friday, leaving 275 passengers dead and over 1000 injured. As per the latest update from the health department, 260 people are undergoing treatment and 900 have been discharged. Jaya Sinha said, “According to the preliminary findings, there has been some issue with the signalling. We are still waiting for the detailed report from the Commissioner of Railway Safety. Only Coromandal Express met with an accident. The train was at a speed of around 128 km/h.”

Railway Board addresses misinformation

Jaya Sinha at the press conference stated that the accident only involved the crash of the Coromandel Express into the goods train and the three trains involved were not on the same line. "Three engines collided and multiple trains rammed, they were in the same line; there is several such misinformation news floating around," she asserted. "The goods train had not derailed," she reiterated.