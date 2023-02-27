Nagaland Polls: Bus Fell From Hill Killing Driver, Injuring 13 Security Personnel In Wokha

As the poll in Nagaland is underway, a bus carrying polling and security personnel who were scheduled to be deployed for election duty overturned killing one person. The driver of the bus has been killed while 13 others have been injured after the bus fell from the hill into the jungle in the Wokha district, the Nagaland Police said.

Out of the 13 injured, eight personnel belonged to Jharkhand armed police and one from Nagaland Armed police. "The diver has been killed and 13 have been injured after a bus carrying polling and security personnel fell from the hill into a jungle in Wokha district on Sunday afternoon. Injured include 8 personnel of Jharkhand armed police and 1 of Nagaland Armed police," informed the Director-General of Police (DGP), Nagaland.

Nagaland Elections

Notably, the poll battles in the two key northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland is currently underway which began at 7 am today and will continue till 4 pm. The counting of votes in both states will be done on March 2.

In Nagaland, the BJP has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19). It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since it was established in 1963, the state of Nagaland has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.

