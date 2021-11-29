Nagpur: Man, Brother-in-law Killed In Motorcycle-truck Collision

A 28-year-old man and his brother-in-law died after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in Sim Takli village in Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

Manoj Gaikwad and his brother-in-law Shailesh Tayde (36) were hit on Sunday afternoon and they died after being hospitalised, an official said.

A case was registered and truck driver Manjeet Singh Sandhu has been arrested, he said.

