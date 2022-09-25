Nagpur: Man Killed While Trying To Save Roommate Amid Scuffle

A man was killed after he intervened in a quarrel in Butibori area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Thursday in Neco Colony in Ruikhairi village and the deceased was identified as Dashrath Nochan Pradhan (50), he said.

"A fight broke out between one Lakhwinder Patra and Kishore Pradhan over payment for work. Though it was settled at the time, Patra and three of his associates attacked Kishore in Dashrath's room later. Dashrath sustained serious injuries while intervening in the scuffle and died in a nearby hospital," he said.

A murder was registered and efforts were on to nab the four accused, the Butibori police station official said.

