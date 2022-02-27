Nalgonda Plane Crash: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Offers Condolences To Family Of Deceased Pilot

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offered his condolences to the family members of a trainee pilot who lost her life in a plane crash in Telangana's Nalgonda district. The 28-year-old trainee pilot, Mahima, hailed from the capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, but lived in Secunderabad, Telangana. The pilot was on a routine flight and was supposed to return to the base.

Expressing his condolences, Chief Minister MK Stalin said that he was saddened to hear about the tragic incident. Tweeting in Tamil, he wrote: "I am saddened to hear the news of the death of Chennai-based training pilot Magima in a plane crash in the state of Telangana. I extend my deepest condolences to all, including her family and relatives."

Nalgonda Plane Crash

According to police, the female pilot died on the spot of the incident. Around 11:30 in the morning her plane crashed in the agricultural fields of Telangana's Nalgonda district. The plane belonged to a private Hyderabad based Aviation Academy which also has an operating unit in Nagarjuna Sagar, which is on the border of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana police rushed to the spot after being alerted by farmers working in the fields at Tungaturthi village of Peddavoora Mandal in Nalgonda district.

Civil Aviation Minister of India, Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted about the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the victim's family. The Civil Aviation Minister informed that an investigating team was headed to the Nalgonda district of Telangana to investigate the air crash.

"Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site. Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & loved ones," Scindia wrote on Twitter.

Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of a training aircraft in Nalgonda, Telangana. An investigation team has been rushed to the site.



Unfortunately, we lost the student pilot. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & loved ones. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2022

Earlier, in 2019, two pilots had lost their lives in a plane crash in the Vikarabad district of Telangana. The victims were identified as Prakash Vishal and Amanpreet Kaur. The plane crash-landed near Bantawaram village-- 100 km away from Hyderabad.

Sources add that the accident occurred after the trainee pilot lost control of the private plane she was flying due to high-speed winds.

(With inputs from ANI)