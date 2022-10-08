Nashik Bus Tragedy: PM Modi & Maha CM Express Condolence; Announce Ex Gratia For Victims

The death toll increased to 11 and 24 passengers have been reported to be critically injured after a bus hit a truck and caught fire in Maharashtra’s Nashik city in the wee hours of Saturday. Notably, 10 adults and one child have been killed in the fatal incident. The injured persons have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of 11 passengers in the Nashik bus accident. He has also announced financial aid to the next of kin of each of the deceased and those injured.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

Further announcing financial aid, PM Modi said, “An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs 50,000.”

Maharashtra CM expresses grief over Nashik tragedy

Meanwhile, in a statement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde confirmed that 11 passengers tragically died in the mishap. Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “11 citizens have tragically died in a terrible bus accident in Nashik. This incident is very unfortunate and mind-numbing. The reasons behind this incident will be investigated. Heartfelt tributes to the citizens who lost their lives in the accident.”

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of victims and assured immediate medical treatment to all injured. Chief Minister said, “An aid of Rs 5 lakh has been announced on behalf of the government to the relatives of the citizens who lost their lives in this accident. Also, the injured will be treated at the government's expense.”

According to a senior police official, the accident took place on Aurangabad Road around 5:30 am. Notably, the private bus, a sleeper couch, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes. The official said the truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai.

The death toll increased to 11 ad around 24 passengers have been severely injured in the accident. Sources confirmed that the truck was carrying diesel and after the collision with the private bus, it caught fire in a few minutes.