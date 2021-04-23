Nashik: CCTV Visuals Show Oxygen Tanker Leak At Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital That Killed 24

On Friday, Republic Media Network accessed visuals of a surveillance camera at Nashik’s Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital, where an oxygen leak led to the death of 24 critical patients in Maharashtra. On Wednesday at around 12:30 pm, a leakage of medical oxygen occurred during the refilling of cylinders at the COVID-19 hospital.

The leakage caused the gas to spread across the premises, leaving only 25% of oxygen in the 13 kilolitres cylinder. A team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak and the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes. The unavailability of oxygen killed 24 patients in the hospital. People as young as 32 passed away in the traumatic incident, Nashik Police Commissioner told Republic Media Network.

The CCTV footage shows whether the incident occurred out of negligence of the hospital staff, and will be investigated by the police. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope condoled the deaths of patients and assured that a 7-member committee will be formed to probe the incident. The probe committee will consist of senior doctors from the ICU unit and experts who set up the plant. The committee will also make sure that such accidents do not take place in the future.

Meanwhile, ''An inquiry committee of seven persons under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Radhakrishna Game has been constituted to investigate the oxygen leak incident at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital, Nashik on April 21,'' Nashik Police informed.

PIL in SC demands judicial inquiry

On Thursday, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the Nashik Oxygen-leak tragedy. The petition filed by Mumbai-based NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' demands an inquiry into the incident alleging that it was caused due to negligence on the part of hospital authorities.

The NGO has demanded an independent probe into the incident by a three-member Enquiry Commission under the Chairmanship of a Retired SC Judge and two retired HC judges. the petition questions demanding that state government channelise and administer the distribution policies of medical facilities like Oxygen Supply amid rising COVID-19 cases.

It has also sought an FIR in the matter under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of IPC against the authorities responsible for the incident.