Nashik: Eyewitnesses, Deceased Patients' Kin Recall Oxygen Leak Tragedy; Death Toll At 24

On Wednesday, Republic TV visited the Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik where 24 COVID-19 patients passed away after the leakage from an oxygen tanker. After Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope took stock of the situation, the state government and the Nashik Municipal Corporation has announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. A majority of the individuals present at the spot whom Republic spoke to demanded that the guilty should be taken to task.

A relative of a deceased patient opined, "My grandmother was inside. She was recovering well. We saw that there was an oxygen blast outside. When we went inside, my grandmother had passed away. In the same ward, 6 more patients also died. The doctors told us that the death was due to COVID and pneumonia. In reality, the death was owing to the fact that they didn't get oxygen. They have written the wrong reason in the report."

"The Municipal Corporation should take action against the guilty. The technicians should conduct daily checks at the place where the oxygen tanker is filled. Coronavirus is the biggest pandemic in the world and this is a big Municipal hospital where more than 150 COVID-19 patients are admitted," an eyewitness stated.

Describing the incident, a local politician remarked, "Between 11 am and noon, an oxygen vehicle came here which was going to refill the tank here. The nozzle got damaged as per the doctors and lakhs of litres of oxygen was wasted. That's why the oxygen supply to those on ventilator reduced and people died akin to birds who don't get water. I saw it with my own eyes. More than 22 persons have died."

Maharashtra | Death toll rises to 24. There was no negligence by the Corporation. A high-level committee has been set up to probe the incident: Nashik Mayor Satish Kulkarni

Congress blames BJP

Elaborating on the reason for the deaths earlier in the day, Nashik Collector Suraj Mandhare blamed the malfunctioning of the oxygen tanker's cork which led to a reduction in pressure. Confirming the casualty figures, he added that normal oxygen supply resumed in a short while. Multiple officials including the NMC doctors and the Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne revealed that the state government had ordered a high-level inquiry and assured that those who are responsible will not be spared. While BJP expressed shock at the incident, Congress sought to fix the responsibility on the saffron party. According to Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, BJP deserves to be blamed as the hospital is run by NMC in which the party has an overwhelming majority.