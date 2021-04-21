Nashik Leak: Rajesh Tope Says Oxygen 'precious', To Frame Rules To Avoid Future Incidents

After 25 people lost their lives due to a shortage of oxygen because of a leak reported from an oxygen tanker at the Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital on Wednesday, the Health Minister of Maharashtra Rajesh Tope came forward to register his views. Outlining that medical oxygen is a life saviour and very precious in the COVID scenario, he asserted that in no circumstance such an incident should take place, and went on to assure that rules are being framed to avoid the same.

"Oxygen is a very precious commodity in today's scenario and a lot of lives are dependent on it. In no circumstance, this kind of incident should occur. To avoid this kind of incident in the future we will frame rules as required, Tope said.

Earlier in the day, the Collector of Nashik affirmed that the incident occurred because of a problem relating to pressure in the tank, and went on to point out that the problem has been fixed, and oxygen supply to the patients has been restored.

He said, "The pressure in the tank came down, because of which all those people who were on ventilator support couldn't get oxygen on time and this resulted in the death of 22 people. Now, the tank has been fixed but what happened at that time led to the death of 22 people."

Nashik Tragedy

At a time when several parts of Maharashtra are facing medical oxygen shortage, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling in the afternoon of April 21 at Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak.

The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 22 patients, who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply. It is pertinent to mention here that Nashik Zakir Hussain Hospital is a COVID dedicated hospital, and more than 150 patients in the hospital were either oxygen-dependent or on ventilator support.

The incident comes at a time when Maharashtra has been reporting more than 50,000 fresh COVID-19 cases every day, putting huge stress on the healthcare infrastructure, which is allegedly already short of oxygen, beds in hospitals.

