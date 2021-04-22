Nashik Oxygen Leak: PIL Filed In Supreme Court Seeking Judicial Inquiry Into Incident

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the Nashik Oxygen-leak tragedy that led to the demise of 24 patients at Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra.

The petition filed by Mumbai-based NGO 'Save Them India Foundation' demands an inquiry into the incident alleging that it was caused due to negligence on the part of hospital authorities even as the preliminary inquiry by the state attributes the tragic incident to a valve malfunction.

"The country on the other hand is witnessing deficiency pertaining to the medical equipment along with failed distribution policy leading to greater consequences and on the other hand, negligent action of the hospital authorities leading to leakage of oxygen and death of covid patients," the plea stated.

The NGO has demanded an independent probe into the incident by a three-member Enquiry Commission under the Chairmanship of a Retired SC Judge and two retired HC judges. It has also sought an FIR in the matter under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 304A (Causing death by negligence) of IPC against the authorities responsible for the incident.

"Hospitals are overcrowded and there is a severe dearth of medical oxygen in several hospitals across the country. While people are forced to fight this battle on their own to fend for oxygen cylinders, the question that arises is, who is accountable for this shortage?" the petition questions demanding that state government channelise and administer the distribution policies of medical facilities like Oxygen Supply amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Nashik Oxygen Leak Tragedy

At a time when Maharashtra grapples with medical oxygen shortage, a leakage was reported from an oxygen tanker while refilling in the afternoon of April 21 at Nashik's Dr. Zakir Hussain Hospital. The leakage caused the gas to spread throughout the area and a team of fire brigade personnel were rushed in to contain the leak.The team brought the situation under control, but the supply of oxygen was halted for about 30 minutes, leading to the death of as many as 24 patients who were on ventilator support and in constant need of oxygen supply.